Tadweer Group has announced a major milestone in the development of Abu Dhabi’s first greenfield Material Recovery Facility, awarding a contract to Urbaser, one of the world’s leading environmental solutions companies, to support the delivery of the landmark project.

With an annual processing capacity of 400,000 tonnes, the state-of-the-art facility will process 200,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste and 200,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste each year, strengthening Tadweer Group’s efforts to divert 80 percent of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2031.

Scheduled to become operational in 2028, the facility will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s ability to recover valuable materials, reduce reliance on landfills and support the emirate’s transition towards a more circular waste management model.

The facility will use automated sorting and recovery systems, supported by optical technologies and artificial intelligence, to improve the accuracy of material separation and increase recovery efficiency. This will support the production of high-quality recovered materials for reuse or further processing in the Waste-to-Energy facility currently under development in Abu Dhabi.

“This milestone marks a strategic step in transforming how we manage waste at scale," said Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group. "Through our partnership with Urbaser, we are combining international operational expertise with advanced sorting and recovery technologies to support Tadweer Group’s ambition to divert 80 percent of waste away from landfill by 2031 and contribute to a circular waste management system for Abu Dhabi.”

The agreement covers both the construction and operation of the facility. Urbaser will deliver the construction phase. Once operational, the facility will be managed for five years through a joint venture between Urbaser, holding 60 percent, and Tadweer Group, holding 40 percent.

Through this partnership, Tadweer Group continues to develop future-ready infrastructure that transforms waste into resources, strengthens Abu Dhabi’s material recovery capabilities and supports the UAE’s wider circular economy agenda.