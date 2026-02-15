Dubai will launch the second phase of expansion at its waste-to-energy project in Warsan later this year to further increase waste conversion for energy generation, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy following its 92nd meeting.

The expansion is expected to enhance the performance of the 2 million tonnes per annum Warsan Waste-to-Energy Centre, procured by Dubai Municipality under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Since operations began, more than 4.5 million tonnes of waste have been processed, with 62 percent diverted from landfill in line with Dubai’s long-term goal of eliminating landfill sites by 2041, the Council’s statement said.

In July 2023, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, had inaugurated the first phase of the 4 billion UAE dirhams ($1.2 billion) project.

Capacity and performance

Operated by Warsan Waste Management Company (WWMC), the plant entered full commercial operations in September 2024.

The facility has the capacity to process up to 6,000 tonnes of solid waste per day, roughly half of Dubai’s daily waste generation of about 13,000 tonnes, a November 2025 Gulf News report citing Emarat Al Youm Arabic newspaper had said.

It generates up to 220 megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity - enough to power around 135,000 homes.

Beyond electricity generation, the facility also supports Dubai's circular economy goals by converting residual ash into cement kiln material to reduce raw material consumption and recovering metals from waste streams for recycling.

The November 2025 report also noted that Dubai has already closed landfill sites in Warsan, Jebel Ali and Hatta, with work underway to shut remaining sites at Al Qusais and Al Bayadiyah by 2027.

The report said officials expect landfill dependency to end once additional waste-to-energy facilities and recycling hubs become fully operational.

PPP structure and partners

The project was developed by a consortium Belgium’s BESIX, Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Inova and ITOCHU, and local companies Dubai Holding, DUBAL Holding and Tech Group.

It operates under a 35-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement between Dubai Municipality and WWMC, which is the the project’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

