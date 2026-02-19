Egypt is moving to expand biogas projects as part of its broader strategy to support the green economy and enhance the utilisation of agricultural and animal waste.

Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad chaired the first board meeting of the Bioenergy for Sustainable Development Foundation for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with discussions focusing on scaling up biogas initiatives nationwide.

According to a ministry statement, the meeting approved the foundation’s internal regulations, administrative structure, budget and upcoming work plan, all aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving resource efficiency.

Awad underscored the importance of expanding biogas technology to generate energy and electricity while producing organic fertiliser. She noted that such projects can support sustainable agriculture, create employment opportunities and mitigate the environmental impact of waste.

The minister called for the establishment of a biogas unit at the 15 May slaughterhouse in Cairo, alongside scaling up a successful model in Kafr Shokr and expanding similar units in Upper Egypt and Wadi El-Natrun.

She also stressed the need to ensure the long-term sustainability of existing units through regular maintenance programmes, operational oversight and comprehensive feasibility studies prior to launching new projects.

Between June and December 2025, the foundation implemented 1,932 biogas units, producing approximately 2.1 million cubic metres of gas annually, equivalent to around 70,000 LPG cylinders, while processing nearly 53,000 tonnes of animal waste.

The projects generated about 84,000 cubic metres of organic fertiliser, benefiting roughly 7,000 acres of farmland. They supported around 9,500 people, created employment opportunities and contributed to the establishment of 31 bioenergy start-ups, the ministry said.

