Morocco’s ONEE (National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water) and the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) have signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the 305 megawatts (MW) Noor Atlas photovoltaic (PV) solar programme while simultaneously announcing the launch of construction works for the project.

The PPAs cover the development, financing, construction, and operation of six solar PV power plants distributed across Ain Béni Mathar in Jerada province, Boudnib in the Errachidia province, Bouanane in the province of Figuig, Enjil in the province of Boulemane, Tata in the province of Tata, and Tan-Tan in the province of Tan-Tan, according to official statements by local English and French language news portals.

The statement said construction and operation of the solar plants will be carried out by consortiums comprising Moroccan and European companies.

“The project is scheduled to begin delivering electricity starting in July 2027,” it said.

MASEN, the project’s owner, had established a dedicated subsidiary - Noor Atlas Energy Company – last year to oversee its implementation.

Germany’s development bank KfW and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are providing concessional financing, while Bank of Africa is providing commercial financing (local) for the project.

In May 2025, ONEE had obtained financing of €170 million EIB and €130 million from KfW for expanding the national grid by 731 kilometres and increasing its evacuation capacity by 1,850 MVA. EIB had said the financing supports ONEE in the integration of new renewable capacities and increases the grid’s ability to deliver the electricity produced.

EIB had previously announced in 2018 that it is providing concessional financing of €129 million under the ELM guarantee for Noor Atlas, against a total project cost of €272 million.

