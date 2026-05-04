KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy referred the tender for the supply and installation of the 400kV overhead power line from Shagaya solar power plant to Wafra ‘Z’ main substation to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) on Thursday for pre-audit, audit and review procedures, followed by final approval.

This step was taken after the Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) endorsed the awarding of the contract to the lowest bidder that met all the terms and specifications, at a total value of KD35.962 million.

In another development, the ministry included 115 contracts in the current fiscal year plan for the renewal, maintenance, modernization and raising the efficiency of six power generation and water desalination plants.

These contracts include 11 for the Shuwaikh plant, 33 for East Doha plant, 12 for West Doha plant, 23 for Subiya plant, 30 for South Zour plant and six for South Shuaiba plant.

These contracts are expected to be tendered through CAPT within this year, as the value of each contract exceeds KD75,000. The dates will be set for submitting and opening bids for each tender, while the necessary measures will be taken until the implementation of the projects.

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