Alinma Bank has opened subscription for its SAR‑denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual sukuk, with the private placement offer running until 17 May 2026, subject to market conditions.



This is part of the lender's SAR 5 billion ($1.33 billion) program.



The minimum subscription is SAR 1 million, with a par value of SAR 1 million per sukuk.



Alinma Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia are acting as joint lead managers on the transaction.



The only other such issuance in April 2026 was made by the Saudi Investment Bank and is expected to run until May 7, 2026.



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com