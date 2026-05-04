KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways announced on Friday the resumption of flights to 13 additional international destinations as part of the second phase of its gradual operational plan, raising the total number of active routes to 29 starting Sunday from Kuwait International Airport (Terminal 4).

Acting Chief Executive Officer Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said the newly resumed destinations include major global and regional cities such as London, Paris, Dubai, Madrid, Milan, Bangkok, Istanbul, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Manama, Cairo, Beirut, Amman, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Dhaka, Manila, Colombo, Bengaluru, Guangzhou, Ahmedabad, Sohag and Casablanca, in addition to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

Al-Shatti emphasized that the national carrier is fully prepared to handle various operational conditions with high efficiency and flexibility, noting that the selection of destinations was based on careful evaluation of market trends and growing passenger demand.

He added that Kuwait Airways continues to operate under well-structured plans designed to ensure seamless operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service quality, reinforcing its position in the aviation sector. The expansion of routes, he said, reflects the airline’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and improving passenger experience.

Al-Shatti further noted that the airline is closely monitoring demand and coordinating with relevant authorities to gradually expand its destinations, stressing that Kuwait Airways remains dedicated to providing comprehensive services that meet passenger needs and ensure comfort throughout the travel experience.

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