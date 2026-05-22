flydubai and Cyprus Airways have announced the launch of a new interline agreement, designed to enhance international connectivity and provide passengers with seamless access to an expanded network of destinations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the GCC.

The partnership enables customers to travel on a single itinerary with coordinated baggage handling and streamlined transfers via Dubai International (DXB).

Under the agreement, passengers travelling with Cyprus Airways from Larnaca will gain convenient one-stop access via Dubai to a broad range of flydubai destinations, including Almaty, Astana, Colombo, Dhaka, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Krabi, Kuwait, Langkawi, Malé, Medina, Muscat, Penang and Riyadh.

The agreement significantly strengthens connectivity options for travellers departing from Cyprus, offering efficient onward connections through Dubai to key business and leisure destinations across flydubai’s growing network.

At the same time, flydubai customers will benefit from enhanced access to Cyprus through Cyprus Airways’ operations to Larnaca, supporting tourism, trade and business travel between the country and multiple international markets.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, commented, “The new interline agreement marks an important step in enhancing connectivity and delivering greater convenience for our customers. By partnering with Cyprus Airways, we offer a more seamless travel experience, access to new destinations and the confidence to travel across a broader network with greater ease. Partnerships like these are essential to ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of customers and create more free flows of trade and tourism across the markets we serve.”

Cyprus Airways Chief Executive Officer, Thanos Pascalis, added, “This partnership with flydubai represents an important step in Cyprus Airways’ strategic development and reinforces our commitment to expanding connectivity for our passengers. Through Dubai, travellers from Cyprus will benefit from seamless access to a diverse network of destinations across the Gulf, Asia and Africa.”

Since 2009, flydubai has launched more than 100 new routes that previously did not have direct air links to Dubai.