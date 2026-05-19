Arab Finance: Cairo International Airport has launched the new official mobile app, designed to serve travelers and facilitate their experience, according to a statement.

The app will officially go live for users on May 30th, coinciding with the 63rd anniversary of the airport’s inauguration.

It comes as part of the government’s ongoing digital transformation efforts. It aligns with the directives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the vision of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN).

Aiman Fawzi Arab, Chairman of EHCAAN, said the launch marks a significant step in enhancing passenger services and deploying smart technology solutions across the airport ecosystem.

Arab noted that the app offers travelers and visitors a fully integrated package of interactive digital services tailored to support passengers from the travel planning stage through to their departure from the airport.

Featuring an advanced and user-friendly interface, the app provides real-time flight tracking services, including live updates on arrivals and departures, departure terminal information, and baggage claim belt details for incoming flights.

The platform also enables users to book premium services in advance, including the “Ahlan” service, allowing passengers to complete travel and arrival procedures more efficiently and comfortably.

It also includes a comprehensive interactive guide to airport facilities and services, covering ATM locations, free Wi-Fi access points, parking areas, currency exchange offices, baggage wrapping services, and other amenities available to passengers and visitors.

In addition, the app features a “Discover the Airport and Cairo” section, identifying restaurants and cafes across the terminals, nearby and airport-affiliated hotels, as well as tourism and entertainment options for travelers and transit passengers.

The government recently signed two agreements to operate the newly developed digital system for obtaining visas upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.

The visa-on-arrival system backs the government’s efforts to improve the tourist experience from the moment travelers arrive in the country while simplifying procedures at Egyptian airports and advancing the digital transformation strategy.