Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed mixed movements in the prices of food commodities and vegetables on May 18th.

The price of packaged rice reached EGP 34.5 per kilogram, marking a decrease of 2.8% daily.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged flour edged up by 0.5% to EGP 25.5 per kilogram.

Sugar was priced at EGP 33.1 per kilogram, with a daily increase of 3.3%.

Packaged pasta reached EGP 32 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 2%.

Tomatoes rose by 8% to EGP 30.7 per kilogram, whereas the potatoes fell by 4.5% to EGP 13.8 per kilogram.