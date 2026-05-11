Arab Finance: Prices of several basic commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets witnessed mixed movements on Sunday, May 10th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of packaged rice reached EGP 35, with a decrease of 0.1% daily.

A packaged flour increased by 1.4% to EGP 27.9 per kilogram, while the sugar climbed by 6% to EGP 36.5 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil reached EGP 101.1, reflecting a daily increase of 2%.

As for vegetables, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes jumped by 10.9% to EGP 29.5, whereas potatoes rose by 7.6% to EGP 14.8.