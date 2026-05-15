Arab Finance: Prices of basic food commodities and vegetables fluctuated on Thursday, May 14th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A kilogram of packaged rice increased by 1.4% to EGP 35.1, whereas packaged flour reached EGP 25.2, up 0.1% on a daily basis. The price of packaged sugar remained stable at EGP 33.1.

Pasta cost EGP 31.5 per kilogram, while the sunflower oil reached EGP 98.6.

As for vegetables, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes fell by 73% to EGP 25.8, whereas potatoes cost EGP 13.4 per kilogram.