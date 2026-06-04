Arab Finance: The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Grand Investment Capital approved increasing the issued capital to EGP 52 million from EGP 39 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will issue 2.600 million in bonus shares, with a nominal value of EGP 5 per share.

Grand Investment Capital will distribute bonus shares at a rate of one bonus share for every three original shares.

Established in 2007, the firm is a joint stock company that provides direct investments in the financial services sector.