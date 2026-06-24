AD Ports Group, the Abu Dhabi-based ports and logistics operator, has increased its stake in Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) to 81% after acquiring an additional 30% holding for AED 1.1 billion ($300 million).

The transaction follows the exercise of a call option agreed in 2024 when AD Ports Group acquired a 51% stake. The deal values GFS at an enterprise value of AED 3.67 billion. The acquisition will be financed through a combination of debt and asset monetisation.

GFS, among the world’s largest container feeder shipping lines by capacity, in 2025 reported strong operating performance, transporting 2.8 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) and generating cumulative EBITDA exceeding AED 1.8 billion.

The move is in line with AD Ports’ strategy to expand maritime logistics capabilities.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com