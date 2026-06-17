Goldman Sachs has ​managed more than $1 ⁠trillion worth of announced mergers and acquisitions so far in 2026, ‌marking a record pace for any investment bank within a half-year period, the Wall ​Street giant said in a LinkedIn post citing Dealogic data.

The figure comes on the ​back of ​the investment bank managing SpaceX's landmark initial public offering as lead left underwriter. The Elon Musk company went public in New York ⁠on Friday.

The bank also acted as co-financial advisors to power company Dominion Energy in its sale to NextEra Energy in a $66.8 billion deal announced last month.

In a separate post, CEO David Solomon said global M&A volumes have ​already exceeded $2.6 ‌trillion this year ⁠as AI ⁠and strategic consolidation reshape industries, while trading volumes have reached all-time highs as clients navigate ​a range of risk events.

Wall Street executives anticipated ‌a strong year for M&A despite uncertainty stemming ⁠from the Middle East conflict, due to a softer regulatory environment under U.S. President Donald Trump and growing momentum in AI.

"CEOs and Boards are taking a long-term strategic view, despite the complex backdrop, to capture scale and amplify their competitive advantages," said Matt McClure, global co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

"This momentum is playing out globally, with active dialogues continuing across all sectors and transaction sizes."

Goldman's investment banking fees ‌rose to $2.84 billion in the first quarter, a 48% ⁠jump from a year ago. Shares of the bank ​have gained about 24% so far in 2026.

Goldman Sachs has retained its top ranking for global M&A advisor in 2026 after securing the spot ​last year, ‌according to Dealogic data. JPMorgan Chase occupies the second position.

(Reporting ⁠by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru ​and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Leroy Leo)