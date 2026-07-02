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Genel Energy said on Thursday it will acquire Britain's Capricorn Energy for $360 million in an all-cash deal, handing the Kurdistan-focused oil producer a foothold in Egypt.
The takeover comes after months of talks between Capricorn Energy and an investment vehicle owned by Saudi Arabia's privately held Cafani Group, which has made multiple approaches and has a July 29 deadline to table a formal bid.
Genel will pay $4.74 per Capricorn share, comprising $3.75 in cash and a $0.99 special dividend, with Capricorn's board unanimously recommending the deal to shareholders.
The offer represents a 33% premium to Capricorn's closing price on March 10, the day before Cafani Group's interest in the company became public.
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)