Investcorp, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in Smart Managed Solutions, a mechanical and electrical facilities management firm in the UK.

Details of the stake sale and the financial terms have not been disclosed.

London-based Smart is a provider of critical M&E maintenance services, including HVAC, electrical, fire, water and gas systems.

Following the stake sale, Investcorp has said Smart will follow a targeted M&A strategy to expand into new end-markets and regions across the UK.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com