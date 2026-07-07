Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Market Authority (QFMA) received five applications related to the acquisition and merger activity worth QR1.322bn last year.

These transactions were diverse and inclusive, as they included indirect acquisitions both inside and outside the State, reflecting the vitality and strength of the Qatari financial markets and their ability to attract investments and develop businesses across various sectors, QFMA noted in its 2025 annual report.

Such transactions cover strategic areas and sector, including Telecoms, Consumer Goods and Services and Industrials which enhance economic integration and underscores the QFMA’s pivotal role in supporting market development and increasing its attractiveness to local and international investors.

This performance reflects the QFMA’s commitment to ensuring transparency, enhancing confidence in the market and providing an advanced investment environment which contributes to driving the national economy towards further growth and development.

It also revealed that the QFMA, through its Single Window Committee for the Capital Market, works to streamline and coordinate offering and listing procedures via a single point of contact. The Committee reviews public offering and listing applications, examines prospectuses and financial reports, and verifies compliance with regulatory requirements.

It also considers and reviews merger and acquisition applications related to listed companies and voluntary delisting applications.

It coordinates with issuers and their advisors for the purpose of requesting and necessary clarifications and submits its recommendations to QFMA after completing the review. When needed, it collects the prescribed fees and performs additional assigned tasks, contributing to expediting procedures and enhancing the market’s attractiveness.

As part of the QFMA’s ongoing efforts to develop the offering and listing environment in the financial market, it has prepared a number of specialised studies aimed at supporting decision-making and enhancing regulatory efficiency, the report noted.

It includes a study on the cost of direct listing on the second market (a field study), which analysed the financial and procedural aspects of the direct listing process and assessed its impact on listed companies and investors; a comparative study of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in the GCC countries, aimed at learning from regional experiences and identifying best practices to develop the local regulatory framework.

And also a comparative study of the requirements for initial public offerings (IPOs) and direct listings in the GCC countries, to align national requirements with regional and international standards and enhance the attractiveness of the Qatari market to companies and investors.

In 2025, QFMA issued 60 International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs), distributed across government and corporate issuances, a move that enhances transparency and strengthens the local market’s position in the global financial landscape.

Regarding government issuances, 36 ISINs were issued for government bonds, 18 for treasury bills, and one for government bonds.

As for corporate issuances, two ISINs were issued for debt securities, two for sukuk, and one for right issues.

The report highlights the QFMA’s efforts to foster an attractive and sustainable investment environment, aligned with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, and reflecting its pivotal role in advancing the economic development journey.

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