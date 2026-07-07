Arab Finance: El Arabia for Land Reclamation generated 32.77% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 2.048 million at the end of December 2025 versus EGP 3.047 million, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations increased to EGP 1.66, compared to EGP 1.11.

The revenues declined to EGP 41.475 million from EGP 52.019 million at the end of December 2024.

Founded in 1964, the public shareholding company is active in land reclamation and division; real estate purchase, sale, and development; housing development and management of coastal, inland and agricultural properties, and general contracting.