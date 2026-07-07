Arab Finance: Al Moasher for Programming and Information Dissemination (AMPI) posted a 38.68% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net losses for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reaching EGP 1.592 million from EGP 1.147 million, according to the financial results.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.053 at the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 0.038 in Q1 2025.

Revenues declined to EGP 275,566 in the first three months of 2026 from EGP 2.128 million the same quarter a year earlier.

Established in 2003, the company is engaged in the provision of information technology-related products and services. It focuses on designing, producing and developing software and computer systems and its applications, among others.