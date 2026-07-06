Fulkrum, a global leader in inspection, expediting, auditing, asset integrity management and technical staffing services, has announced significant growth and investment in its Middle East operations, delivering record Q1 performance and expansion with plans to double its workforce in the region in 2026.

The business achieved a record first quarter, with regional revenue growth reaching 51% year-on-year, reflecting increasing demand for Fulkrum’s core inspection, asset integrity, and technical staffing services across the Middle East energy and infrastructure sectors. To support growing client requirements, Fulkrum Middle East has onboarded 13 new employees across its offices in the region, Fulkrum said.

With a continued commitment to operational excellence and quality assurance, the Fulkrum UAE office successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 17020:2012 accreditation, meanwhile, the Qatar office secured the ISO/IEC 17020:2012 accreditation. These internationally recognised standards for the inspection sector reinforce Fulkrum’s position as the industry leader as it works globally with its partners, it said.

Supporting its ongoing growth strategy, Fulkrum continues to develop its regional workforce and is actively recruiting across the region, with plans to double its Middle East team workforce over the next six to 12 months.

Further demonstrating its commitment to employee development, career progression, and localisation initiatives, Fulkrum awarded seven internal promotions during Q1, expanded its local Emirati workforce and continues to grow its ITQAN Aramco Inspector trainee programme in Saudi Arabia. Working closely with local and international partners, the initiative aims to support the development of a local inspection workforce, creating long-term career opportunities within the Kingdom and contributing positively to the local economies.

Muhammad Tayyab, Regional Manager at Fulkrum, commented, “Our Q1 performance reflects the dedication and resilience of our team across the region. We are committed to continued growth of our operations, strengthening of our client relationships, and investment in our people. The Middle East remains a key strategic market for Fulkrum, and we are proud to support local talent development through our recruitment and trainee initiatives.”

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