Saudi developer Emaar, The Economic City has announced that it has awarded infrastructure construction contract worth SAR547.4 million ($146 million) to Nesma & Partners for key projects within the Special Economic Zone in the Industrial Valley of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

The scope of work includes the infrastructure development of Phase 1 of King Salman Automotive Cluster located within the SEZ in addition to other strategic projects within the Industrial Valley in King Abdullah Economic City. The project also includes key infrastructure development to support existing tenants and meet contractual obligations, said Emaar, the Economic City in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The project also includes key infrastructure development to support existing tenants and meet contractual obligations, it stated.

Nesma clinched the contract following the completion of the evaluation and feasibility study. The entire work will be completed by the company within a 18-month period, it added.

Emaar said it expects the financial impact of the contract to begin appearing in its financial results starting from Q3 2026.

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