In a world increasingly shaped by supply constraints, the GCC is shifting from a beneficiary of scarcity to a provider of the energy, capital, and infrastructure that underpin global growth, says a new BlackRock report.

GCC countries are investing hydrocarbon revenues in infrastructure, digital capacity, and industrial development, with recent geopolitical tensions reinforcing the value of secure supply and resilient infrastructure, says BlackRock Investment Institute's 2026 Midyear Global Outlook.

The three themes of BlackRock's Outlook — AI scarcity, durable income, and beyond labels — provide a framework for understanding the region's evolving investment opportunity, say Ben Powell, Chief APAC & Middle East Investment Strategist, BlackRock Investment Institute, and Ehsan Khoman, Economist, BlackRock Investment Institute, in the report.

AI - structural advantage

AI is fundamentally a story of physical scarcity rather than software abundance, with deployment increasingly constrained by access to reliable energy, power, capital, and digital infrastructure. These are precisely the bottlenecks where the GCC holds a structural advantage.

Abundant energy resources, expanding electricity generation, strong sovereign balance sheets, and governments able to invest over multi-decade horizons position the region as a key enabler of the global AI buildout rather than simply an adopter of new technology.

Saudi Arabia's HUMAIN partnership with Microsoft and NVIDIA, including 18,000 Blackwell chips supporting a 500MW data center project, alongside the UAE's planned 1GW Stargate AI campus, illustrates how GCC governments are investing beyond compute into the power and digital infrastructure needed to scale AI. "Recent geopolitical tensions have reinforced, rather than altered, this trajectory by increasing the

value of secure energy systems, resilient infrastructure, and diversified logistics networks. Where bottlenecks bind and value accrues, we continue to see the strongest opportunities in energy-related and digital infrastructure," it said.

Strong balance sheets

In a structurally higher-rate world, income has become a portfolio anchor again, but the source of that income matters. GCC countries stand out because much of their investment universe is supported by strong

sovereign balance sheets and quasi-sovereign issuers with regulated or contracted revenues that provide resilient cash flows through the cycle, the report said.

Unlike many emerging markets, where higher yields often compensate for weaker fundamentals, the GCC's income opportunity is underpinned by financial strength rather than leverage.

Oman illustrates this dynamic: years of fiscal consolidation helped secure investment-grade ratings from all three major rating agencies while reducing public debt from around 62% of GDP in 2021 to around 36% in 2025.

Strong cash flows

Ongoing public investment across infrastructure, utilities, and industrial development reinforces the visibility and durability of those cash flows. "We therefore continue to favour sovereign and quasi-sovereign credit, and selected infrastructure assets, where income is supported by strong balance sheets,

contracted revenues, and regulated cash flows rather than cyclical economic growth alone," it said.

The GCC demonstrates why looking beyond labels matters. The region is no longer one investment story but a range of structural exposures that cut across countries, sectors, and asset classes.

Investors should begin with the exposure they want to own and then identify the country and investment vehicle that best expresses it, it said.

Connectivity illustrates why. As trade routes, energy flows, and digital networks are reshaped by geopolitical fragmentation, the UAE provides exposure through ports, logistics, and trade corridors,

Saudi Arabia through industrial development, manufacturing, and domestic logistics, and Qatar through LNG and energy infrastructure.

The same structural exposure can be expressed through public equities, sovereign and quasi-sovereign credit, infrastructure debt, or private markets, making the choice of vehicle as important as the country itself.

MEED estimates that $3 trillion could be invested across infrastructure and industrial development, expanding the range of opportunities available to investors. For investors, the opportunity is no longer simply to allocate to the GCC, but to use the region to express structural themes through the countries and investment vehicles best placed to capture them, the report said.

"The GCC offers one of the clearest regional expressions of the structural themes shaping global portfolios. AI scarcity continues to favour energy-related and digital infrastructure, where the region supplies many of the scarce inputs supporting the global AI buildout.

"Durable income supports sovereign and quasi-sovereign credit, where strong balance sheets and contracted cash flows continue to provide resilient income in a structurally higher-rate environment," it said.

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