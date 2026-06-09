Muscat – Muscat Municipality signed several agreements to implement development and service projects across the wilayats of Seeb, Bausher and Amerat on Monday, as part of efforts to enhance infrastructure, expand public amenities and improve quality of life in the governorate.

Among the key projects is a study and consultancy designs for the development of the South Mabela Industrial Area in Seeb. The project will establish a comprehensive development plan for the area, including upgrades to the internal road network, improvements to infrastructure and public services, enhanced traffic safety measures and landscaping works aimed at improving the urban environment.

The municipality said the Seeb project is expected to support economic, commercial and industrial activity while creating a more attractive and efficient business environment.

The agreements also cover the construction of a new public park opposite Fun Zone in Qurum in the wilayat of Bausher. Designed to increase green spaces and provide modern recreational facilities, the park will feature shaded pedestrian walkways, landscaped gardens, a multi-purpose interactive plaza and a café overlooking the surrounding area.

The Qurum project will include a range of community and leisure facilities catering to different age groups, while incorporating sustainability principles and environmentally responsible design standards.

In Amerat, the municipality signed an agreement to develop Amerat Residential Park. Inspired by Oman’s natural landscapes and the distinctive character of local wadis, the park’s design incorporates elements of the sultanate’s architectural and cultural heritage.

The park will provide open recreational spaces, sports facilities and areas for social and cultural activities, creating a destination for residents and visitors while promoting community engagement and healthy lifestyles.

Muscat Municipality said the projects reflect its commitment to building sustainable and efficient urban environments through continued investment in infrastructure, public facilities and green spaces. The initiatives are expected to enhance the governorate’s attractiveness, support economic and social development, and meet the needs of Muscat’s growing population.