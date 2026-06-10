Arab Finance: Egypt is looking to deepen its strategic partnership with British International Investment (BII) and attract additional development financing to support green infrastructure, technology localization, and private sector-led growth, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

This came during a meeting between Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of BII, to discuss expanding strategic cooperation and increasing investment flows into the Egyptian market.

During the meeting, Rostom highlighted the longstanding partnership between Egypt and BII, describing the discussions as an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation, align development priorities, and explore new investment opportunities across key sectors of the national economy in support of sustainable development goals.

The minister also outlined a series of structural and economic reforms recently implemented by the Egyptian government to strengthen macroeconomic stability, improve public finance management, and enhance the efficiency of resource allocation.

He noted that the Egyptian economy has demonstrated significant resilience amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and successive regional and global economic challenges.

Rostom further emphasized the ministry's efforts to integrate planning and financing systems to improve the governance of public investment spending and channel resources toward projects capable of delivering stronger developmental returns.

The minister also added that the private sector remains the primary engine of economic growth and sustainable job creation, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and other green economy sectors.

Moreover, he called on BII to expand its development financing activities in Egypt, with a greater focus on supporting startups, entrepreneurs, and targeted manufacturing industries that can help localize advanced technologies and increase domestic value-added production.

For his part, Maasdorp praised the Egyptian government's efforts to improve the investment climate and strengthen the country's competitiveness, reaffirming BII's commitment to Egypt, as one of the institution's most important strategic markets across the Middle East and Africa and a key partner in advancing its development objectives.

Maasdorp also outlined the institution's updated responsible finance strategy, which prioritizes addressing climate change challenges, promoting economic inclusion, and building more resilient and sustainable markets through innovative partnerships with both public and private sector stakeholders.

The discussions underscored the shared focus of Egypt and BII on climate action, green transition initiatives, and infrastructure development, as both sides explore opportunities to expand development financing and support long-term sustainable growth.