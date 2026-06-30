Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (PRE Group) reported a 337.73% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax and attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to its financial statements submitted to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company posted consolidated net profit of EGP 323.668 million for the period from January to March 2026, compared to EGP 73.942 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Meanwhile, operating revenues from operations rose to approximately EGP 1.908 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.525 billion a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, PRE Group recorded net profit of EGP 163.510 million during the first three months of 2026, up from EGP 13.955 million in the same period of 2025.

Pre Group is a leading developer of both commercial and multi-purpose real estate projects. The company's real estate development and construction division manages over 15 projects that cover all aspects of the real estate development system in Egypt. The division's activities also cover various stages of the value chain of real estate development projects, from investment and development to contracting, leasing, and management.

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