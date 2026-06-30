Mansour Abdel Ghany, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, confirmed no electricity load shedding this summer and denied rumors of higher household electricity tariffs taking effect on July 1st.

Speaking during El Hekaya TV show on MBC Masr, Abdel Ghany noted that a 20% surcharge will apply to certain high-consumption commercial and service activities during peak-demand hours, in line with existing electricity pricing mechanisms.

He affirmed that the national electricity grid is operating efficiently, supported by ongoing development projects and close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to ensure adequate fuel supplies for power generation despite rising electricity demand.

The Egyptian government is already stepping up preparations to meet an anticipated 8% increase in electricity demand this summer as compared to last year.

Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed different scenarios and alternatives across the electricity and petroleum sectors to guarantee adequate fuel supplies for power plants.

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