Jordan is studying options to strengthen its electricity interconnection with Egypt as part of efforts to enhance energy security and support the growing integration of renewable energy into the national grid, local Arabic language newspaper Addustour said in a report on Tuesday.

The report quoted Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary General Amani Al-Azzam as saying that a study is currently underway to expand and reinforce the existing 500-megawatt (MW) capacity interconnection between the two countries.

Speaking during a meeting of the Parliament’s Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, Al-Azzam said renewable energy has become a key contributor to Jordan’s economy, supporting both the state budget and the country’s energy security objectives.

The Jordanian power grid is linked to the Egyptian grid via a 400-kilovolt (kV) submarine cable that spans 13 kilometres across the Gulf of Aqaba.

Last week, Egypt approved a grant from the Kuwait-headquartered Arab Fund to finance a feasibility study on increasing the capacity of the interconnection to 2,000 MW.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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