A consortium led by France’s EDF power solutions has signed a deal with Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation to build a 2,000-megawatt (MW) Jabal Abyad Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) project in Oman that would become the largest hydro plant in the Middle East.

The other members of the consortium are Oman National Engineering and Investment Co (ONEIC), TAKHZEEN Oman and Green Universe Enterprise, EDF power solutions said in a statement.

Located near the Wadi Dayqah Dam, the project will provide long-term energy storage capacity, playing a critical role in enhancing grid stability and enabling greater penetration of renewable energy sources across Oman.

Another consortium comprising EDF power solutions, ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Oman Power and Water Procurement Company to finance, build and operate the 500 MW Al Kamil Solar PV independent power project (IPP).

The project will increase the share of renewable energy in Oman’s electricity mix and support the country’s growing demand for affordable and clean electricity.

Al Kamil Solar PV IPP is the third renewables project for EDF power solutions in Oman, following the 500MW Manah1 solar plant and the 120MW JBB wind project.

Finally, the Omani government, EDF power solutions and Oman’s Synergy Investments signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of a 1,000 MW sustainable digital infrastructure platform to support the sultanate as a regional strategic hub for artificial intelligence, advanced computing and cloud services.

These agreements establish the framework for detailed technical studies, project development activities, and continued collaboration among all parties to advance the projects towards implementation to meet Vision 2040 objectives, the statement added.

The value of the deals were not given.

EDF power solutions, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, has a gross capacity of 31 gigawatts and is present in more than 25 countries.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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