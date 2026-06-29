Envision Energy has signed a 660MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) supply agreement with SOLA Group and WBHO for the Naos-1 project, a major hybrid renewable energy development in South Africa.

Naos-1 is the country’s largest privately contracted hybrid renewable project to reach financial close, marking a significant step in South Africa’s transition toward a more flexible and low-carbon energy system.

The project combines 300MW of solar PV capacity with battery storage to deliver reliable, dispatchable renewable power to commercial and industrial users.

Located in the Free State near Viljoenskroon, the facility is designed for grid wheeling, enabling electricity generated at the site to be transmitted across South Africa’s national grid to multiple offtakers.

The integration of solar and storage is expected to improve grid stability and address the intermittency challenges of renewable energy.

Under the agreement, Envision Energy will provide full technical support across design, manufacturing, operations, and maintenance of the storage system.

The company will leverage its AI-driven energy technology to optimise performance, safety, and efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

A 25-year long-term service agreement between Envision and SOLA Group will support ongoing operations and reinforce long-term development of South Africa’s renewable energy ecosystem.

John Lee, General Manager of Asia & Africa Markets at Envision Energy, said: "Naos-1 demonstrates how integrated renewable and storage solutions can redefine the future energy systems, delivering not only clean power, but also reliability, flexibility, and economic value at scale. Envision is proud to support this landmark project and to work alongside leading partners to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable energy future in South Africa and across emerging markets."

"Across South Africa and beyond, businesses are seeking energy solutions that balance sustainability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness," said Ian Burger, Managing Director of SOLA Build at SOLA Group. "Naos-1 reflects a new generation of energy infrastructure, one that is flexible, scalable, and aligned with the needs of modern power markets. Through collaboration with strong technology partners like Envision Energy, we are helping to unlock new pathways for private-sector participation and advancing the development of a more resilient and future-ready energy system."

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