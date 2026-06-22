Arab Finance: Infinity Power signed three agreements related to renewable energy projects in South Africa and Egypt during the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2026 in Cape Town, as the company progresses projects within its development pipeline, as per an emailed press release to Arab Finance on June 21st.

The agreements cover engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities for solar projects in South Africa, as well as the supply of photovoltaic modules for a solar project in Egypt.

In South Africa, Infinity Power signed a conditional EPC contract award with Sterling and Wilson (S&W) for the 285.6 MWp Highveld Solar PV project, which forms part of the REIPPPP Bid Window 7 portfolio awarded to the company.

The project is expected to supply electricity to approximately 167,000 homes and avoid around 660,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Construction activities are also expected to create local employment opportunities.

Infinity Power also signed a Letter of Award with PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd. for EPC works on the 488 MWp Ngwedi Cluster Solar PV Projects.

Once operational, the projects are expected to provide electricity to about 289,000 homes while avoiding more than 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

In Egypt, a ceremony was held to acknowledge a letter of award signed earlier this year between Infinity Power and AIKO Energy, in collaboration with project partner Hassan Allam Utilities Energy, for the supply of photovoltaic modules to the 1.2 GWp Nefer Minya solar project.

The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 1.4 million homes and avoid around 1.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The agreements support projects within Infinity Power’s broader renewable energy portfolio. During 2024 and 2025, the company added 2.56 GW of solar capacity, 200 MW of wind capacity, and 720 MWh of battery energy storage solutions across Egypt, South Africa, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The additions include 1.28 GW of solar PV projects in South Africa under REIPPPP Bid Window 7, 1.2 GW of solar PV and 720 MWh of battery energy storage projects in Egypt’s Aswan and Minya governorates, the 200 MW Ras Ghareb wind farm in Egypt, and two solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 80 MW in Côte d’Ivoire under the Scaling Solar programme.

Infinity Power is targeting 10 GW of operational renewable energy capacity by 2032