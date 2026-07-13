Egypt is exploring technical cooperation with China Southern Power Grid (CSGI) to upgrade its national electricity grid and integrate 45 per cent renewable and clean energy into its energy mix over the next two years, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said.

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with a CSGI delegation, led by Vice President Gong Yu, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abbassia to discuss network studies, energy planning, and the role of battery storage systems in reducing reliance on fossil fuels during peak hours.

“Support, development and modernisation are continuous processes to increase the national grid’s capacity to absorb renewable energy and maximise the utilisation of natural resources from the sun and wind,” Esmat said in a statement.

The talks, attended by Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company Chairperson Mona Rizk and Head of Operations Sectors Adel El-Omary, focused on mechanisms for technical and technological cooperation between the two sides. The parties evaluated proposals to implement smart distribution systems, expand energy storage capacities, and upgrade transmission networks and control centres to ensure sustainable power supplies.

During the meeting, Esmat directed officials to expedite the necessary studies to guarantee grid stability and maximise the use of renewable energy, noting ongoing cooperation with an international consultancy firm to provide technologies that support the state’s energy transition strategy.

Solar and wind energy projects are being implemented according to a specific timeline, Esmat said, adding that the government is providing all necessary resources to ensure the safe operation of the electrical system. He noted that the shift from traditional to smart grids represents a major development in power transmission and distribution that relies heavily on exploiting renewable energy resources.

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