Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with UAEV – Emarat EV Charging Stations Company, the country’s first fully government-owned electric vehicle charging network.

This landmark partnership will see the deployment of EV charging stations at numerous CDA locations, including Majlis, Councils, and Wedding Halls, making sustainable transport more readily available for residents and visitors, said a statement from CDA.

The agreement formalises a shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. It also underscores UAEV’s significant role as the government-backed national Charge Point Operator (CPO).

Additionally, it highlights CDA’s proactive approach to integrating green infrastructure within its community-focused facilities, directly supporting the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero by 2050 strategy.

The first phase of the project has seen the activation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Barsha Majlis, and Nad Al Sheba Majlis.

During 2026, the rollout will continue with the activation of charging stations at Al Khawaneej Majlis, Al Warqa Majlis, and Al Barsha Wedding Hall, expanding access to EV charging services across the CDA’s facilities, it added.

According to CDA, the second phase, scheduled for 2027, will extend the network to Al Twar Wedding Hall, Al Awir Majlis, and Hatta Majlis, as part of a shared vision to expand the EV charging network.

The initiative supports Dubai's sustainable mobility ambitions and reflects the CDA’s commitment to adopting clean energy solutions and sustainable practices across its facilities, in line with Dubai's sustainability objectives and its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for community members, it added.

“This initiative reflects CDA’s direction towards delivering integrated community services aligned with environmental sustainability priorities. We aim to position our community facilities as platforms that support the transition to a green economy,” remarked Sheikha Al Jarman, the CEO of the Social Development Sector.

“Providing EV charging stations in close proximity to residents facilitates the adoption of sustainable transport options and enhances awareness and everyday practice of environmentally friendly solutions, positively impacting quality of life and resource sustainability,” she added.

UAEV Acting Chief Executive Ali Al Darwish said: "This partnership with the Community Development Authority marks an important milestone in UAEV's journey to make electric vehicle charging services more accessible and convenient for the community.”

“We have already deployed charging stations at several key locations, including Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Khawaneej, with additional sites currently under development as part of our plan to expand the geographical reach of the UAEV charging network,” he added.

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