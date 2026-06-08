MUSCAT - Oman is accelerating its electric mobility ambitions through expanding charging infrastructure, rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption and strategic investments in battery-related industries, reinforcing Oman’s broader goals of sustainability and economic diversification.

In a move aimed at supporting EV users and sustainable tourism, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced via its official social media platform the implementation of a proposal submitted through the Tajawob public engagement platform to install EV charging stations at three- four- and five-star hotels across Oman.

The ministry said the initiative seeks to strengthen service readiness for EV users, enhance visitor experiences and align tourism infrastructure with evolving transportation trends and sustainability goals.

Efforts to expand charging facilities are also extending to key tourism destinations. A tourism-focused social media platform, @Oman_Tourism, highlighted the availability of EV charging stations at two prominent hotels in Jabal Akhdhar — Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Resort and Alila Jabal Akhdar. The platform also pointed to growing calls from EV owners for additional charging points in and around the mountain destination to improve travel convenience and encourage wider EV adoption.

Eng Mohsin al Jabri

Reflecting the sector’s growing momentum, Eng Mohsin Al Jabri, Director General of the Oman Net Zero Centre at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said during the 'Indicators' programme that the number of electric vehicles in Oman has reached around 5,800. He added that authorities aim to increase the figure to 8,000 by the end of this year.

Beyond vehicle adoption, Oman is also strengthening its position in the EV supply chain. Construction recently commenced on a major anode material production facility in Sohar Freezone, a key component used in lithium-ion batteries. Developed by Zhongke Electric through its subsidiary Zhongke Xingcheng (Hong Kong), the project represents an investment of approximately $1 billion and is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes.

Underscoring the sector’s evolving landscape, social media content creator Mariam al Balushi noted that Oman has entered the regional electric vehicle manufacturing space through major investments and international partnerships focused on EV and battery production.

Together, these developments highlight Oman’s growing role in advancing cleaner transport and renewable energy solutions, positioning the Sultanate of Oman as an emerging player in the regional electric mobility ecosystem while supporting long-term sustainability and economic diversification objectives.

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