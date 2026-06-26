Iraq's Oil ​Ministry said ⁠on Friday that ‌OPEC has begun gradually ​restoring Iraq's pre-war production allocations, ​a move it ​said would strengthen Iraq's output capacity and ⁠support recovery of its oil sector.

In a statement ​carried ‌by the state ⁠news ⁠agency, the ministry said Baghdad ​supported a ‌reassessment of ⁠OPEC production quotas to better reflect member states’ conditions, including Iraq’s economic and security circumstances. It added that Prime Minister Ali ‌Faleh al-Zaidi had not ⁠discussed the possibility of ​Iraq leaving OPEC.

(Reporting by Muayad ​Hameed, Writing ‌by Muhammad ⁠Al Gebaly, Editing ​by Louise Heavens)