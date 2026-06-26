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Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Friday that OPEC has begun gradually restoring Iraq's pre-war production allocations, a move it said would strengthen Iraq's output capacity and support recovery of its oil sector.
In a statement carried by the state news agency, the ministry said Baghdad supported a reassessment of OPEC production quotas to better reflect member states’ conditions, including Iraq’s economic and security circumstances. It added that Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi had not discussed the possibility of Iraq leaving OPEC.
(Reporting by Muayad Hameed, Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Editing by Louise Heavens)