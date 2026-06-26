Dubai's main share index ended lower on Friday, tracking weaker oil prices as supply ​concerns eased after more ⁠stranded oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz, while the Abu ‌Dhabi index closed flat.

Crude shipments through the Strait rose this week to ​their highest level since the Middle East conflict began in February after a ceasefire deal ​reopened the ​waterway, data on Thursday showed.

Brent crude, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, was down 3.4% at $72.72 a barrel by 1110 ⁠GMT.

Dubai's main market index slipped 0.1%, weighed by declines in utility and industrial stocks.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation fell 1.8%, while state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority declined 1.1%.

Diplomatic efforts have helped ease regional tensions, but investors ​remain focused ‌on geopolitical ⁠developments. A recent incident ⁠involving shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could inject some caution into sentiment ​amid ongoing U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks, said Samer Hasn, senior ‌market analyst at XS.com.

However, Abu Dhabi's ⁠benchmark index settled 0.04% up despite trading in negative territory for most of the session, supported by a 2.3% jump in real estate giant Aldar Properties and a 1.9% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank .

Aldar Properties announced it had sold out Orchids at Yas Acres at the launch, generating more than AED 680 million ($185.15 million).

Dubai's index fell 2.4%, recording its first weekly decline in more than a month, ‌while Abu Dhabi's index posted a 1.4% weekly loss, according ⁠to LSEG data.

Separately, Saudi Aramco resumed crude ​loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a near four-month halt, shipping data showed, as the world's biggest oil exporter joined ​a rush ‌to move cargoes amid industry hopes of a return ⁠to normal.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting ​by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)