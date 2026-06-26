Doncasters shares leapt 33.3% ​in their New York ⁠Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, the latest in a string of ‌buoyant aerospace and defense listings as countries ramp up military spending amid heightened geopolitical ​tensions.

The Derby, United Kingdom-based company’s shares opened at $44 apiece, compared with the offer ​price of $33. Doncasters ​had raised $919.3 million in its IPO, selling 27.9 million shares above the marketed price range of $28 to $32 apiece. Issuers have been accelerating IPO ⁠plans amid rising investor enthusiasm for the sector, with Doncasters' debut adding to a series of high-flying listings, including that of peer Arxis , which soared nearly 36% in its April debut. Elon Musk's rockets-to-AI firm SpaceX also made ​a record market ‌debut earlier this ⁠month.

"Global conflict ⁠and rapidly increased military spending have certainly driven a fair amount of growth here, ​and growth is what's selling these aerospace deals," said ‌Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, a ⁠provider of IPO-focused research and ETFs. Doncasters also raised an additional $144 million through concurrent private placements from certain existing shareholders and the Qatar Investment Authority, according to the company's regulatory filings.

NOT JUST A "PURE-PLAY DEFENSE STORY"

Founded in 1778, Doncasters started out as a file-making business, but has since evolved into a global supplier of aerospace and industrial components.

"Doncasters... is not just a pure-play defense story, but has broader appeal through AI-linked power demand connected to its ‌industrial gas turbines," IPOX Research Associate Lukas Muehlbauer said. The debut ⁠marks the latest chapter in the nearly ​250-year-old aerospace and industrial parts maker's turnaround after a 2020 debt restructuring saw lenders take over ownership from Dubai International Capital. Doncasters, which competes with Howmet Aerospace and Precision ​Castparts, reported ‌a $930 million order backlog for its engine products as of ⁠March 29, its latest regulatory ​filing showed.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)