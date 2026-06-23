Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is placing a $75 million bet on ​aerospace precision ⁠parts maker Doncasters Group ahead of ‌its U.S. listing.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) agreed to buy ​the shares at the IPO price, according to an ​SEC filing ​on Monday.

At the midpoint of the IPO price range, QIA would receive about ⁠2.5 million ordinary shares through the private placement, the filing showed.

The Derby, United Kingdom-based company is seeking up to $746.7 million in the ​IPO ‌by offering ⁠23.3 million ⁠shares priced between $28 and $32 apiece.

If the IPO prices at the ​top of the range, ‌the aerospace parts maker would ⁠have a market value of $4.51 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filing.

Doncasters, which competes with Howmet and Precision Castparts, makes a wide range of complex parts - including blades and vanes - for aerospace engines and industrial gas turbines.

The QIA's placement comes ‌in addition to a concurrent private placement, in ⁠which certain existing shareholders, including directors, ​agreed to buy $66 million of Doncasters' stock.

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are lead joint bookrunners. Doncasters ​will list ‌on the NYSE under the ⁠symbol "DPC".

(Reporting by Pragyan ​Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)