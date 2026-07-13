Bahrain - As part of Bahrain Bourse’s (BHB) ongoing efforts to develop the Capital Market in Bahrain, BHB announced the issuance of its Investor Relations (IR) Guidelines, designed to promote greater transparency and support listed companies in strengthening their investors relations practices.

The Investor Relations (IR) Guidelines offers a practical guide for companies listed on Bahrain Bourse’s Mainboard Market. The Guidelines aim to promote effective engagement between shareholders and stakeholders, ensuring the timely dissemination of information in line with the highest standards of transparency and disclosure.

In addition, the Guidelines seek to foster a corporate culture built on continuous and meaningful communication between listed companies, investors, and other relevant stakeholders, supporting future potential capital raising opportunities, and advancing alignment with BHB’s ESG Strategy and Sustainability Goals.

Bahrain Bourse senior director of listing and disclosure Shaikha Alzayani said, “The launch of the Investor Relations Guidelines marks a significant milestone in Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing efforts to further develop Bahrain’s capital market and reinforce the highest standards of transparency and disclosure in line with international best practices.

“By introducing a clear and structured Investor Relations Guidelines, we are equipping Listed Companies with the tools and guidance needed to foster more effective engagement with shareholders, investors, and the wider investment community. These guidelines will contribute to enhancing investor confidence and supporting the long-term growth and sustainability of Bahrain’s capital market.”

The guidelines establish a comprehensive Investor Relations guide comprising both mandatory requirements and non-mandatory recommendations applicable to companies listed on Bahrain Bourse’s Mainboard Market. Listed Companies are required to comply with all mandatory requirements set out in the guidelines by March 31, 2028.

Under the mandatory requirements, all Listed Companies on BHB’s Mainboard Market will be required to establish a dedicated Investor Relations section on their websites. This section will facilitate shareholders and investors access to the listed company news, financial reports, governance disclosures, and other material information related to the listed company.

In addition, Listed Companies with a market capitalisation of BD100 million or above will be subject to further mandatory IR requirements.

These include the appointment of a designated Investor Relations Officer, responsible for managing communications with shareholders and investors.

In addition, such companies will be required to hold an annual Earnings Call within 10 working days of publishing their financial results. This requirement aims to enhance transparency by providing investors and key shareholders with a dedicated platform to gain insights into the listed company’s financial performance and strategic plans.

Beyond the mandatory requirements, the guidelines introduce a range of non-mandatory recommended best practices aimed at encouraging listed companies to strengthen their communication with shareholders, while broadening their appeal to new and diverse investor segments.

The guidelines encourage listed companies to enhance their visibility within the investment community through participation in capital market initiatives and events.

Recommended practices include supporting sustained analyst coverage of listed securities and actively participating in capital markets roadshows and events to strengthen investor communication and engagement.

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