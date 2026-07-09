Most Gulf stock markets fell on Thursday, extending losses ​from the ⁠previous session, as renewed hostilities between the ‌United States and Iran weighed on investor sentiment.

The U.S. ​military said on Wednesday it launched fresh strikes on ​Iran to keep ​the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping, triggering Iranian attacks on Kuwait and ⁠Bahrain.

The attacks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed an interim ceasefire with Iran was "over."

Brent crude futures rose ​86 ‌cents, or 1.1%, ⁠to $78.88 ⁠a barrel by 0352 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index ​lost 0.4%, with Al Rajhi ‌Bank declining 0.8%.

Dubai's main ⁠share index fell 0.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slipping 1% and top lender Emirates NBD Bank down 0.7%. Budget carrier Air Arabia fell more than 2%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index slipped 0.5%, with the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, losing 0.6%.

Shares of ‌Emirates Telecommunications Group eased 0.4%, a day ⁠after a media report of ​a widespread service outage.

In Qatar, the index dipped 0.8%, with the region's biggest lender, ​Qatar National ‌Bank, down 1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff and Amna ​Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)