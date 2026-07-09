Arab Finance: QNB Egypt delivered a robust financial performance in the first half (H1) of 2026, generating net profits of EGP 18.6 billion, up 23% year-on-year (YoY), according to the financial results.

The annual growth was supported by a 23% surge in net interest income and a 23% expansion in net banking income. The bank continued to demonstrate strong operational efficiency, maintaining a cost-to-income ratio of 18.7%.

Gross loans amounted to EGP 526 billion at the end of June 2026, with the corporate loans hitting EGP 434 billion and retail loans totaling EGP 92 billion.

Customer deposits reached EGP 908 billion, up 17% year-to-date (YTD). Retail deposits showed a robust growth of 16% YTD to EGP 334 billion, while corporate deposits increased by 17% to EGP 574 billion.

Total net banking income recorded EGP 35 billion, supported by healthy growth across core revenue streams.

The positive results were achieved despite continued exchange-rate pressures during most of the quarter, which highlights the resilience of the bank's business model and earnings-generating capacity.

In spite of the US-Iran peace deal, the regional tension continues to influence global financial markets. However, the government has demonstrated considerable economic resilience, as the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Ministry of Finance helped mitigate the impact of regional geopolitical developments, limiting the disruptions to the domestic financial market.

Earlier this month, the lender inaugurated a new branch in Meneyet El Nasr city, Dakahlia Governorate, while developing Meneyet El Nasr Central Hospital.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the consolidated net profits jumped by 33% YoY to EGP 9.524 billion.