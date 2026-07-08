Arab Finance: Egypt Intercontinental for Granite and Marble (EGYSTONE) posted 67.93% lower net losses after tax valued at EGP 756,589 in 2025, compared to EGP 2.359 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Net sales amounted to EGP 2.102 million at the end of December 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.918 million.

Last June, EGYSTONE announced a shareholder’s intention to submit a mandatory tender offer to acquire up to 100% of the company's shares, with the aim of delisting the company from the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).