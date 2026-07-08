The Ministry of Finance welcomed a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to its headquarters in Abu Dhabi as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and discuss the UAE's latest fiscal developments and policy priorities.

The meeting featured a comprehensive review of the UAE's fiscal performance, recent developments in government fiscal policies and priorities for the next phase, as well as an assessment of the country's fiscal results for 2025 and the first half of 2026. Discussions also covered medium-term fiscal frameworks and financial risk management mechanisms.

The two sides also held in-depth technical discussions on the implications of recent fiscal developments for the UAE's state budget, capacity development priorities and technical assistance, while reviewing public debt developments, future sovereign issuance plans, and the evolution of the domestic capital markets, together with opportunities to further deepen and develop them in the period ahead.

Speaking during the meeting, Younis Haji AlKhoori said: "Guided by the UAE's forward-looking leadership, the Ministry of Finance continues to make steady progress in consolidating a sustainable fiscal model built on resilience, efficient resource management and diversified government revenues. Our regular engagements with the International Monetary Fund reaffirm the Ministry's commitment to adopting international best practices and globally recognised standards in fiscal governance, while continuously strengthening fiscal policies and tax systems that reinforce financial stability and safeguard the sustainability of public resources for future generations.

This commitment is particularly important amid an increasingly dynamic global environment and emerging risks that call for close coordination and prudent public finance management."

He added: "The UAE's strong fiscal performance and financial results achieved throughout 2025 and the first half of 2026 reflect the effectiveness of our public finance management strategies, our ability to anticipate potential challenges and respond to them efficiently.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing initiatives and policies that support the objectives of the 2026 Federal Budget, with a particular focus on strengthening risk management frameworks and developing innovative public debt management strategies that support the Ministry's broader development objectives."

The meeting was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, while the IMF delegation was led by Saeed Bakash, Head of the IMF Mission to the UAE, alongside a number of experts and specialists from both sides.