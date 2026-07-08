RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged establishments subject to withholding tax in Saudi Arabia to submit their withholding tax returns for June 2026 by July 10, 2026.

ZATCA called on businesses to submit their returns promptly through its website to avoid late payment penalties, which are charged at 1% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days of delay from the due date.

The authority reminded establishments that withholding tax applies to all amounts paid from a source within Saudi Arabia to non-resident entities that do not have a permanent establishment in the Kingdom, in accordance with the rates specified in Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its Executive Regulations.

ZATCA also encouraged business taxpayers seeking further information about withholding tax to contact the authority through its unified call center (19993), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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