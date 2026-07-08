Saudi utility and renewable energy developer ACWA Power has approved a dividend distribution programme covering the earnings performance years from 2026 through 2030, establishing a framework to provide shareholders with a more predictable return policy.



Under the programme, ACWA Power intends to distribute annually at least 30% of its net profit attributable to equity holders. The company said dividends will consist of a combination of cash distributions and bonus share, however, cash dividends will account for no less than 50% of the total value of declared dividends in all cases.



The programme will become effective in 2027 and will apply to dividends related to the financial year ending December 31, 2026.



Shares of ACWA Power were trading up 3.11% on the Saudi Exchange on Wednesday following the announcement.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com