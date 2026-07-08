Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up 0.96% to 53,006.11 points.

The Shariah index climbed by 0.60% to 5,946.48 points, while the EGX35-LV went up by 0.58% to 6,156.81 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.51% at 16,215.87 points and by 0.49% at 22,032.22 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 12.539 billion through the exchange of 4.045 billion shares over 236,338 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 3.829 trillion.

Individuals controlled 76.02% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled the remaining 23.97%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 90.47%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 5.46% and 4.07%, respectively.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 157.164 million, while Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 115.240 million and EGP 41.924 million, respectively.