HSBC has made new leadership appointments for its leveraged and acquisition finance, equity capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions divisions in Saudi Arabia.

Andrew Pedder will lead as the Head of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance, Saudi Arabia, joining the bank in August, according to an internal memo seen by Zawya, with Chris Johannson and Pierre Fayad appointed as Directors for the ECM and M&A business, respectively, effective July.

Pedder has worked across various debt financing businesses across the banking group since joining HSBC in 2009, with roles in the UK, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. In his new role, Pedder will lead the origination and execution of HSBC’s LAF activities in the kingdom to deliver flow financing transactions for corporate, sovereign, and financial institution clients.

Johannson takes over his role in Saudi after having spent over a decade at HSBC Continental Europe, executing over EUR 80 billion of ECM transactions across IPOs, rights issues, accelerated bookbuilds and convertible bonds.

Fayad joins HSBC after having worked at Lazard and seven years at Goldman Sachs in Paris, where he led European M&A transactions across healthcare, consumer, TMT, Chemicals and industrials sectors.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com