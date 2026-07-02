Dubai's largest bank Emirates ​NBD said ⁠in a bourse filing ‌on Thursday that there have not ​been "developments" requiring the lender to address ​a media report ​earlier this week about a potential acquisition in Turkey.

"Emirates ⁠NBD regularly explores growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic," the bank said, adding ​that ‌it would disclose "any ⁠material development" ⁠if there were any.

Bloomberg News reported ​on Tuesday ‌citing sources ⁠that the Dubai lender was in talks to buy HSBC’s Turkey operations.

Emirates NBD has been expanding its international footprint in recent years. It acquired Denizbank in Turkey ‌in 2019, and this month completed ⁠a deal to ​buy a 60% stake in India's RBL Bank, its ​largest acquisition ‌to date.

(Reporting by ⁠Federico Maccioni, ​Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)