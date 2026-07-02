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Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD said in a bourse filing on Thursday that there have not been "developments" requiring the lender to address a media report earlier this week about a potential acquisition in Turkey.
"Emirates NBD regularly explores growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic," the bank said, adding that it would disclose "any material development" if there were any.
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing sources that the Dubai lender was in talks to buy HSBC’s Turkey operations.
Emirates NBD has been expanding its international footprint in recent years. It acquired Denizbank in Turkey in 2019, and this month completed a deal to buy a 60% stake in India's RBL Bank, its largest acquisition to date.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)