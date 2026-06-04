Egypt’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term investor confidence despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in the region, according to the Middle East M&A Market Analysis Q1 2026 released by Ansarada, an AI-powered virtual data room platform trained on more than 60,000 transactions.

The report revealed that the Middle East recorded 196 announced deals valued at $23.3bn in Q1 2026, compared to 207 deals worth $31.3bn in the same period of 2025. Egypt accounted for eight deals valued at $22m, down from 11 deals a year earlier. Despite the decline in volume, Ansarada noted that Egypt’s market resilience reflects its maturity and ongoing efforts to attract investment through tax incentives and economic reforms.

“The conflict may be reshaping deal timelines, but it’s not reshaping the region’s thirst for ongoing M&A activity,” said Justin Smith, Managing Director at Ansarada. “We remain confident in the long-term health of deal activity in Egypt, which we view as an enduring and critical hub for M&A in the region and beyond.”

Smith added that while volatility continues to affect timing and execution, significant capital remains available, with investors waiting for optimal conditions to deploy funds. He emphasized that ongoing deals are progressing with greater diligence and caution, as market participants adapt to a “new normal” of sustained uncertainty.

Across the wider Middle East, M&A activity remained stable, supported by sovereign investment strategies, national transformation programs, and long-term infrastructure development agendas. The report also highlighted continued outbound activity by Middle Eastern acquirers, reflecting strong confidence in regional capital strength and growth prospects.

Sector-wise, technology led deal volume with 68 transactions worth $7.3bn, driven by investments in AI, fintech, and enterprise technology solutions. Transportation dominated in value at $8.2bn across nine deals, underscoring major infrastructure investments. Energy and natural resources contributed $2.2bn across 18 deals, healthcare reached $1.9bn across 19 transactions, and the industrial sector recorded $1.6bn across 23 deals, supported by national efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Smith also underscored the growing importance of technology in deal-making processes, particularly in enhancing transparency and execution certainty. “Periods of uncertainty place enormous pressure on execution certainty,” he said. “Companies and investors require real-time visibility into risk, compliance, and diligence readiness. Virtual data room platforms like Ansarada are enabling dealmakers to manage complexity, maintain momentum, and execute transactions with greater confidence and efficiency.”

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