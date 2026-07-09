Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, today announced the completion of its acquisition of 100% of the share capital of National Taxi, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The approvals included from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The final consideration amounted to AED 1.45 billion ($394.83 million), following the agreed locked-box adjustment mechanism under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA).

The completion of the acquisition of National Taxi marks the next milestone in DTC's five-year growth strategy, further strengthening the Company’s leadership position in Dubai with an approximately 59% market share while establishing a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi with an approximately 12% market share.

The combined taxi fleet will exceed 9,500 vehicles across the UAE, making DTC the largest taxi operator in the country, and the acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive from the first full year of ownership, with further upside from identified operational synergies and the Company maintaining its attractive dividend profile.

DTC’s Group CEO, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said: "The successful completion of the acquisition of National Taxi is the first transformational acquisition since our IPO and an important moment in our long-term growth strategy. National Taxi strengthens our leadership position in Dubai, establishes a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi and creates a leading multi-emirate mobility platform with greater scale and reach. Our focus now turns to integrating National Taxi into the DTC Group and delivering the substantial strategic and financial benefits of the transaction to create long-term value for our shareholders."

For the year-ended July 2025, National Taxi reported revenue of AED774 million and EBITDA of AED183 million, with a fleet of over 2,700 vehicles. -TradeArabia News Service

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